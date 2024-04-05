IOTA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.99 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $969.00 million and $16.99 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

