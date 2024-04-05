iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.13. 1,587,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.