iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $78,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,548,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,491. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

