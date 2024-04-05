iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $78,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. 3,548,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

