iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lessened by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,277,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,307. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.