iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $34.87. 4,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

