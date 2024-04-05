iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.35 and last traded at $41.28. Approximately 63,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 164,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $214.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEWJ. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $300,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

