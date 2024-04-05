iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 31,423,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,104,555. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

