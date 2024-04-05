iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.18. 42,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 35,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Israel ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,264,000. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,808,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

