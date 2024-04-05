iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.49 and last traded at $106.47. Approximately 4,089 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.63.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $223.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

