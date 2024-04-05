iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,118,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IWP stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.