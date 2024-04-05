iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 343.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,387 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.49. 200,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.46. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
