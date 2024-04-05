iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 240,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,219. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

