James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $199.61

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.61 ($2.51) and traded as low as GBX 197.91 ($2.48). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.49), with a volume of 295,818 shares changing hands.

James Halstead Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 196.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.55. The company has a market cap of £829.31 million, a PE ratio of 2,020.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

James Halstead Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

