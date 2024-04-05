Jet Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $138,292.08 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $5.95 million and $138,292.08 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00350003 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $142,060.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

