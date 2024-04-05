Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Shares Up 0.2%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.70. 2,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jonestown Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jonestown Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.