JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,542 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $49,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,017,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,854. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

