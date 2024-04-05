JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Shares Down 3.4%

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 24,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 34,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

JZR Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.12.

About JZR Gold

(Get Free Report)

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JZR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.