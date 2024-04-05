KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01), with a volume of 33,164,359 shares trading hands.

KEFI Gold and Copper Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £31.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.64.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

