K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €15.05 ($16.18) and last traded at €14.92 ($16.04). 1,083,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.78 ($15.89).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.38.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

