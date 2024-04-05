LDR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerview LLC raised its position in Alico by 11.0% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 199,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alico by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alico by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alico by 9.4% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alico by 8.4% in the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 142,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALCO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,719. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $221.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($2.06). The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Alico had a net margin of 110.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 3.17%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

