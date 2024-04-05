LDR Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises 1.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. 1,788,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

