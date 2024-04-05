LDR Capital Management LLC Purchases 823 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 1.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $784.41. 446,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,818. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $850.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

