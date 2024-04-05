Legacy Trust Acquires 3,250 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,903,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 64,707 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.