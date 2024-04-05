Legacy Trust Buys 3,118 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Legacy Trust boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after buying an additional 2,528,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 102.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 1,292,761 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $32,536,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 179.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,757. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.27. 2,939,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,523. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

