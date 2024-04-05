Legacy Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Legacy Trust cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CME Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

CME Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CME stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.08. 1,163,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,327. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.11. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

