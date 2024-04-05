Legacy Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Trust lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.01. 334,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,976. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.03 and a 52 week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.