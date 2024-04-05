Legacy Trust Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Trust trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,917,000. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 7,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 66,519,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,060,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.