Legacy Trust Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Legacy Trust lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 33.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.93. The company had a trading volume of 404,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,577. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day moving average of $125.04. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $143.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 329.83%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

