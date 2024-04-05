Legacy Trust Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Legacy Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,201. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.16.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

