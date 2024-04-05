Legacy Trust Has $5.11 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Trust boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.3% of Legacy Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NKE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.84. 9,634,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,503,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

