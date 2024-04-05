Legacy Trust Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Legacy Trust lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Lennar comprises approximately 2.0% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

