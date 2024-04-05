Legacy Trust Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Trust decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.6% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,695,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

