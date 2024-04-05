Legacy Trust Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Legacy Trust lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,768 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Legacy Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

LNG stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.76. 1,468,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

