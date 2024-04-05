Legacy Trust Sells 19 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Legacy Trust lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded up $14.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $635.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $647.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.79. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The stock has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $11,958,493 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.