Legacy Trust Sells 258 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Legacy Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.4% of Legacy Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.87. 1,804,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,533. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.13.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

