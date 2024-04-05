Legacy Trust Sells 58 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Legacy Trust lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.67. The stock had a trading volume of 924,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $301.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

