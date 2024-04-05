Legacy Trust Sells 620 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Legacy Trust cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,474,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,165. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

