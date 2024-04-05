Legacy Trust Sells 815 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Legacy Trust reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.93. 4,897,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,954,736. The stock has a market cap of $343.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.