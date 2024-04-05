Legacy Trust Sells 856 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Legacy Trust lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.62.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

