Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE LEVI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. TD Cowen raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

View Our Latest Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,712 shares of company stock worth $2,965,985. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.