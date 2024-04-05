Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is Bislett Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bislett Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for 7.5% of Bislett Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bislett Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,613,000 after acquiring an additional 486,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,150,000. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,588,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,467,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,455,000 after buying an additional 97,010 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2,348.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 80,434 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.5 %

LBRDA traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 237,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,234. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

