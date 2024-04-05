Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.07. The company had a trading volume of 680,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

