Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 622,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,340,000 after buying an additional 41,537 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.
In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
