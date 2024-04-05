Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $177,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.11. The stock had a trading volume of 122,851,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,582,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $544.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

