Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 2,165 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,898,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,023,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.25. 1,095,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,030. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.80. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

