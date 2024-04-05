Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

