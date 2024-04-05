Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 1,663 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.85. 7,153,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,463,452. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $86.83 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

