Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,861,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,240,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,416,836. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

