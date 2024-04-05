Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,566 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,163. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

